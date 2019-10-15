Home

Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
Margot Abbott


1952 - 2019
Margot Abbott Obituary
ULYSSES - Margot E. Abbott, 67, of Bradford, PA, formerly of Potter Brook Road, Westfield, died Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born March 17, 1952, in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of Lewis B. and Helen M. Witter Abbott.
Surviving are a sister, Kathryn Ann Abbott of Rochester, N.Y.; three aunts, Joann Clark of Knoxville, Jane Bianchi of San Jose, Calif., and Kay Witter of Osceola; and many cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday in the Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook.
Memorials may be made to Riverview Cemetery Association, c/o Garry Abbott, 134 Potter Brook Road, Westfield, PA 16950. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019
