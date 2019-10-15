|
ULYSSES - Margot E. Abbott, 67, of Bradford, PA, formerly of Potter Brook Road, Westfield, died Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born March 17, 1952, in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of Lewis B. and Helen M. Witter Abbott.
Surviving are a sister, Kathryn Ann Abbott of Rochester, N.Y.; three aunts, Joann Clark of Knoxville, Jane Bianchi of San Jose, Calif., and Kay Witter of Osceola; and many cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday in the Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook.
Memorials may be made to Riverview Cemetery Association, c/o Garry Abbott, 134 Potter Brook Road, Westfield, PA 16950. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019