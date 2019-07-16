Home

Marian L. Edwards, 74, of Warren, formerly of Bradford and Kane, passed away on Thursday (July 11, 2019) at the Warren Manor.
She was born on March 30, 1945, in Altoona, the daughter of the late Walter E. and Josephine K. E. Edwards.
She was a 1963 graduate of the Academy High School, Erie.
She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Kane.
She is survived by one brother, Alfred Edwards of Roanoke, Va.; one nephew, Michael Edwards and one niece, Suzanne Edwards.
Visitation will be held on Thursday at St. John's Episcopal Church, Kane, from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time a funeral service will be held with the Rev. David Pflieger, officiating.
Burial will follow the services at Willow Dale Cemetery, Bradford.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the McKean County SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701 or a .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from July 16 to July 23, 2019
