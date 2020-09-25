1/1
Marie Merry
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie V. Merry, 88, of 638 E. Main St., Bradford, passed away, Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020) at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born Aug. 22, 1932, in Brookville, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Jessie Huffman McManigle.
Marie attended Brookville Schools until the 8th grade, then raised her siblings. She moved to Bradford in 1955.
On Feb. 2, 1950, in Brockway, she married Clair Himes, who passed away July 3, 1979. On Nov. 21, 1997, in Limestone, N.Y., she married William Jay Merry, who survives.
She was employed at Airco Speer, Ventron, Hanum Memorial Rest Home, Bradford Manor, and retired as a bus driver for the Bradford Area School District.
Marie loved cooking for family gatherings and being with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of 24 years, Jay; three daughters, Lois (Mike) Kervin of Bradford, Cindy (Timothy) McGuire of Bradford and Lorrie (David) Shorts of Live Oak, Fla; one son, Donald (Brenda Weaver) Himes of Bradford; one sister, Shirley (Ken) Deal of Daytona Beach, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, Michelle Mcfarland, Cheryl Kanarr-Allen, Jason Himes, Lisa (Marc) Stiles, Jennifer Jordan, Robert (Angela) Shipman, Stacey (Carl) Nelson, Brent McGuire, Aaron McGuire, Alanna (Jeffery) Siverling, Ashley Anderson, Brandon Anderson, Desiree (Doug) Peterson, David Shorts; 27 great grandchildren, Mikayla Mcfarland, Logan Mcfarland, Ryan Vantassel, Katie Vantassel, Gavyn Larson, Michaella Deming, Marissa Deming, Miranda Deming, Kylie Stiles, Carrygan Jordan, Kelsey Jordan, Delaney Jordan, PFC McKenna Shipman, Parker Shipman, Bella Shipman, Tasha Mangel, Victoria Nelson, Gabby Nelson, Chance McGuire, Katelyn McGuire, Lily McGuire, Logan Siverling, Kinleigh Siverling, Keion Hull, Kayla Hull, Janae Gray, Noah Gray; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clair; daughter, Shirley Hume; two sisters, Helen Sebring and Julie Garvey; and one brother, Lee McManigle.
The family will be receiving friends from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 26, at Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held at noon with Rev. Joanne Piatko, pastor of St. Joseph Episcopal Church in Port Allegany, officiating. The service will also be streamed online. To view this service online, please go to http://www.hollenbeckcahill.com/Funeral-Live-Cameras.aspx.
Committal and burial will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the St. Jude Cancer Research Hospital, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sep. 25 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved