Marie V. Merry, 88, of 638 E. Main St., Bradford, passed away, Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020) at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born Aug. 22, 1932, in Brookville, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Jessie Huffman McManigle.
Marie attended Brookville Schools until the 8th grade, then raised her siblings. She moved to Bradford in 1955.
On Feb. 2, 1950, in Brockway, she married Clair Himes, who passed away July 3, 1979. On Nov. 21, 1997, in Limestone, N.Y., she married William Jay Merry, who survives.
She was employed at Airco Speer, Ventron, Hanum Memorial Rest Home, Bradford Manor, and retired as a bus driver for the Bradford Area School District.
Marie loved cooking for family gatherings and being with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of 24 years, Jay; three daughters, Lois (Mike) Kervin of Bradford, Cindy (Timothy) McGuire of Bradford and Lorrie (David) Shorts of Live Oak, Fla; one son, Donald (Brenda Weaver) Himes of Bradford; one sister, Shirley (Ken) Deal of Daytona Beach, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, Michelle Mcfarland, Cheryl Kanarr-Allen, Jason Himes, Lisa (Marc) Stiles, Jennifer Jordan, Robert (Angela) Shipman, Stacey (Carl) Nelson, Brent McGuire, Aaron McGuire, Alanna (Jeffery) Siverling, Ashley Anderson, Brandon Anderson, Desiree (Doug) Peterson, David Shorts; 27 great grandchildren, Mikayla Mcfarland, Logan Mcfarland, Ryan Vantassel, Katie Vantassel, Gavyn Larson, Michaella Deming, Marissa Deming, Miranda Deming, Kylie Stiles, Carrygan Jordan, Kelsey Jordan, Delaney Jordan, PFC McKenna Shipman, Parker Shipman, Bella Shipman, Tasha Mangel, Victoria Nelson, Gabby Nelson, Chance McGuire, Katelyn McGuire, Lily McGuire, Logan Siverling, Kinleigh Siverling, Keion Hull, Kayla Hull, Janae Gray, Noah Gray; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clair; daughter, Shirley Hume; two sisters, Helen Sebring and Julie Garvey; and one brother, Lee McManigle.
The family will be receiving friends from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 26, at Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, 33 South Ave., where funeral services will be held at noon with Rev. Joanne Piatko, pastor of St. Joseph Episcopal Church in Port Allegany, officiating. The service will also be streamed online. To view this service online, please go to http://www.hollenbeckcahill.com/Funeral-Live-Cameras.aspx.
Committal and burial will follow in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the St. Jude Cancer Research Hospital, or a charity of the donor's choice
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com