Marie Palmer

ELDRED - Marie L. Palmer, 85, went home to be with the Lord Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020) after a lengthy illness.
Born Aug. 1, 1935, in Keating Summit, she was the daughter of Edwin and Maude Wilcox Bova.
She was a 1953 graduate of Cuba Central School in Cuba, N.Y. She moved to Duke Center after marrying Frederick Palmer, who passed away Dec. 16, 1999.
In Duke Center, she was active with the Chamber of Commerce and on the Old Home Days Committee.
Marie was a tireless worker throughout her life, including working at Grant's Department store, the Duke Center Superette, and the Cumming's Cider Mill. She was a sales representative with Stanley Home Products for over 25 years and was a top seller for them. In addition to work, she also opened her home to many foster children and Fresh Air children over the years.
She was a member of McCrea Brook Wesleyan Church in Eldred, where she served on the church board, taught Sunday School, led the youth group and was very active in the Vacation Bible School program.
Surviving are her daughter, Marcia (Robert) Reese; sons, Mark (Paula) Palmer, Matthew (Tina) Palmer, and Lance Palmer; grandchildren, Renae Higgins, Roxanne Cooper, Natasha Beil, Amber Beil, Taylor Palmer, Damen Palmer, Cole Palmer, Chance Palmer, Kenzi Palmer, and Mindy Galbraith; great-grandchildren Brittany, Brianna, Reed, Dominik, Sophia, Alana, Alexa, Kennedy and Ezra; and many nieces and nephews.
Ms. Palmer was predeceased by her parents, an infant daughter, Marie Alece Palmer; and her siblings, Leonard Curtis, Lionel Curtis, Alice Curtis Skroback, Lulu Mae Curtis Wilcox, and Ida Bova Thompson.
Friends may call Monday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McCrae Brook Wesleyan Church on McCrae Brook Church Road in Eldred. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m.
The Rev. Roy H. DeVries of Warren, and the Rev. Dale Argot of McCrea Brook Wesleyan Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
The family requests memorials be made to the McCrae Brook Wesleyan Church 430 McCrea Brook Road, Eldred, PA 16731.
Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com