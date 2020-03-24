|
|
WARREN - Marie Knapp Perry, 89, formerly of Warren, died peacefully, Monday (March 23, 2020) after an extended illness.
Marie was born Jan. 27, 1931 in Lynch. She was the daughter of Fred and Bess Slocum Knapp.
She was a graduate of Bradford High School and earned her bachelor's degree in education from Clarion College. Marie taught English at Beaty Jr High School and was the school librarian at Warren Area High School and then at Youngsville High School, from which she retired in 1994.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Ann Perry of Menlo Park, Calif., as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Valrie Murphy of Bradford, and her husband of 36 years, Norman Perry, whom she married June 27, 1958.
Due to current restrictions there will be no public visitation or service at this time. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. Interment will be in Warren County Memorial Park.
Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Paws Along the River (formerly Warren County Humane Society) at www.pawsalongtheriver.org. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020