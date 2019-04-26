PORT ALLEGANY - Marie A. Vatter, 77, of Harrison Street, passed away Wednesday (April 24, 2019) in Buffalo General Hospital, after a brief illness.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Michael Culver, pastor of the First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Sartwell Creek Cemetery, Burtville.
Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church or Port Area Ambulance Service.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2019