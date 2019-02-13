Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SMETHPORT - Marilyn H. Brown, 92, of Farmers Valley, passed away Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Olean, N.Y.

She was born Feb. 25, 1926, in Farmers Valley, a daughter of Ward R. and Cleva M. Parker Bickford.

Ms. Brown was a graduate of Smethport High School class of 1944 and of Olean Business Institute of Olean, N.Y.

Marilyn worked at the McKean County courthouse for many years as the Register of Wills. Before and after her retirement, she volunteered for many local interests. She volunteered for over 30 years with RSVP, Hospice, the Smethport Family Practice, the former Smethport Ambulance service, Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center, McKean County Raceway, and at the Hamlin Library to name a few.

Marilyn was a former member and Sunday School teacher at the Farmers Valley Evangelical Church. She attended the Coryville Church of Faith, was a member of the Smethport Senior Center and Bradford Senior Center over the years. She also loved racing and was a driver at McKean County Raceway in the "Powder Puff" class for women racers. She loved the outdoors and would spend as much time as she could enjoying nature.

She is survived by one sister, Joanne Limerick of Bradford and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Kermit W. Brown on Jan. 17, 2019, and one sister, Lucille M. Ault on Dec. 15, 2017.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Karmon Wood, pastor of the Coryville Church of Faith, officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to Hamlin Memorial Library, 123 S. Mechanic St., P.O. Box 422, Smethport, PA 16749. Online condolences may be made at

