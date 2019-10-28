|
|
Marilyn Jean Loch, 81, formerly of 2 South Ave. and Fullerton Road, passed away Sunday (Oct. 20, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Marilyn was born in Lewisburg on March 14, 1938; she was a daughter of the late Robert M. and Kathryn E. Pierce Workman. She was a 1956 graduate of North Mont High School.
On June 30, 1973, in Lehighton, she married Ernest D. Loch, who died Dec. 29, 2017.
Marilyn had worked as a nurses aide for 10 years, and worked in the kitchen at various restaurants.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing the piano, embroidering, and crocheting. She and Ernie had traveled 46 of the 50 United States, and to Manchester England and Canada.
Surviving are one brother, Richard Workman; Ernie's two nephews, Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Loch, and Mr. And Mrs. Larry Loch; and two cousins, Robert Pierce and Mary Ellen Bell.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. in the Grace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Donald Loos officiating. Burial will be in Picture Rocks Cemetery in Picture Rocks.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or the American Cancer of .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019