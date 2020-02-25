|
Marion C. "Cathy" Chenetz, 71, of Bradford, passed away on Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at her home.
She was born on Aug. 30, 1948, in Bradford, a daughter of Jean Reck Moore and the late Kenneth Moore Sr.
She was a 1966 graduate of the Bradford Area High School. She earned her medical/secretarial degree from the Johnstown Office of Vocational Rehab, Johnstown.
On Aug. 4, 1968, in Temple Beth El, Bradford, she married Alan T. Chenetz, who preceded her in death on June 24, 2008.
She was a member of the Bradford Area High School Alumni Association.
In 2010, she retired from the North Carolina Department of Corrections as a Manager of the Mental Health Record Department at the Central Prison, Raleigh, N.C.
In addition to her mother, Jean Moore of Bradford, she is also survived by two sons, Curtis Chenetz of Goldsboro, N.C., and Ian (Lori) Chenetz of Dixon, Mo.; one daughter, Bryna (Matthew) Fuller of Clayton, N.C.; two brothers, Leonard (Bonnie) Moore of Bethlehem and Dennis Moore of Bradford; two sisters, Deborah (Douglas) Cobb of Bradford and Margaret Davisson of Weston, W. Va.; 10 grandchildren, Scott (Susana), Megan, Trenton (Cori), Brianna, Bailey, Summer, Lora, Riley, Wesley, Brantley; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Jonathon, Emery, Killian; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and husband, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Moore Jr.; and one sister, Cheryl Moore.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from noon until 1 p.m. at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the , 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830; or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, Attention: Donor Relations, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020