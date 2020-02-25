Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Chenetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Chenetz


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Chenetz Obituary
Marion C. "Cathy" Chenetz, 71, of Bradford, passed away on Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at her home.
She was born on Aug. 30, 1948, in Bradford, a daughter of Jean Reck Moore and the late Kenneth Moore Sr.
She was a 1966 graduate of the Bradford Area High School. She earned her medical/secretarial degree from the Johnstown Office of Vocational Rehab, Johnstown.
On Aug. 4, 1968, in Temple Beth El, Bradford, she married Alan T. Chenetz, who preceded her in death on June 24, 2008.
She was a member of the Bradford Area High School Alumni Association.
In 2010, she retired from the North Carolina Department of Corrections as a Manager of the Mental Health Record Department at the Central Prison, Raleigh, N.C.
In addition to her mother, Jean Moore of Bradford, she is also survived by two sons, Curtis Chenetz of Goldsboro, N.C., and Ian (Lori) Chenetz of Dixon, Mo.; one daughter, Bryna (Matthew) Fuller of Clayton, N.C.; two brothers, Leonard (Bonnie) Moore of Bethlehem and Dennis Moore of Bradford; two sisters, Deborah (Douglas) Cobb of Bradford and Margaret Davisson of Weston, W. Va.; 10 grandchildren, Scott (Susana), Megan, Trenton (Cori), Brianna, Bailey, Summer, Lora, Riley, Wesley, Brantley; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Jonathon, Emery, Killian; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and husband, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Moore Jr.; and one sister, Cheryl Moore.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from noon until 1 p.m. at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral with the Rev. Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the , 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830; or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, Attention: Donor Relations, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -