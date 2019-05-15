Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Emanuel Lutheran Church Funeral 11:30 AM Emanuel Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marion A. Johnson, 91, formerly of 395 Summit Road, Bradford, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday (May 12, 2019) at Bradford Ecumenical Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Marion was born in Port Allegany, on April 11, 1928; she was a daughter of the late Carl S. and Hilma Johnson Benson. She was a 1946 graduate of Port Allegany High School.

On Sept. 24, 1954, in DuBois, she married Reinold G. Johnson, who preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 1994.

Marion had worked at JC Penney and, during her retirement, worked at H&R Block.

She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Evangelical Church.

Marion's joy in life was her family, nothing gave her greater pleasure. She will be fondly remembered for bedtime stories from The Red books, favorite poems, homemade cookies and treats fresh from the oven, and the most delicious pancakes in the world. Whenever she knew a family member was coming for a visit, she would always have a special treat made specifically for that family member. Marion was known for her delicious rye bread, a treasured Benson family recipe. Her pie crusts and pies were unmatched, and she passed on her baking skills to her granddaughter, Christina. In addition to her family, Marion enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, her church, and the library.

Surviving are two daughters, Karen D. (Ken) Rakieski of Gifford and Judith L. (Mike) Pennington of Olean, N.Y.; five sons, Reinold C. (Chong Suk) Johnson of Manassas, Va., James W. (Nancy) Johnson of Coral Springs, Fla., Gary A. Johnson (Janet Greenawalt) of Coral Springs, Thomas A. Johnson of Phoenixville, Pa., and Jeffrey B. Johnson (Cindy Richard) of Allegany, N.Y.; three sisters, Joyce Wylie of Dearborn Heights, Mich., Jennie Fulmer of Dallas, Texas, and Helen Piegza of Franklin Lakes, N.J.; 11 grandchildren, Christopher Johnson, Christina Gallahan, Amy Krepp, Michael Rakieski, Kyle Johnson, Alyssa Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Christian Johnson, Andrew Johnson and Grace Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Iona Johnson, Honora Johnson, Zoe Gallahan, Ava Krepp and Charlie Krepp; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Betty B. Comes and Emma Elaine Benson.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Emanuel Lutheran Church; at 11:30 a.m., funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Thomas Pierotti, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.

Memorials if desired, may be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church, the Bradford Area Public Library or a .

Marion A. Johnson, 91, formerly of 395 Summit Road, Bradford, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday (May 12, 2019) at Bradford Ecumenical Home, surrounded by her loving family.Marion was born in Port Allegany, on April 11, 1928; she was a daughter of the late Carl S. and Hilma Johnson Benson. She was a 1946 graduate of Port Allegany High School.On Sept. 24, 1954, in DuBois, she married Reinold G. Johnson, who preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 1994.Marion had worked at JC Penney and, during her retirement, worked at H&R Block.She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Evangelical Church.Marion's joy in life was her family, nothing gave her greater pleasure. She will be fondly remembered for bedtime stories from The Red books, favorite poems, homemade cookies and treats fresh from the oven, and the most delicious pancakes in the world. Whenever she knew a family member was coming for a visit, she would always have a special treat made specifically for that family member. Marion was known for her delicious rye bread, a treasured Benson family recipe. Her pie crusts and pies were unmatched, and she passed on her baking skills to her granddaughter, Christina. In addition to her family, Marion enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, her church, and the library.Surviving are two daughters, Karen D. (Ken) Rakieski of Gifford and Judith L. (Mike) Pennington of Olean, N.Y.; five sons, Reinold C. (Chong Suk) Johnson of Manassas, Va., James W. (Nancy) Johnson of Coral Springs, Fla., Gary A. Johnson (Janet Greenawalt) of Coral Springs, Thomas A. Johnson of Phoenixville, Pa., and Jeffrey B. Johnson (Cindy Richard) of Allegany, N.Y.; three sisters, Joyce Wylie of Dearborn Heights, Mich., Jennie Fulmer of Dallas, Texas, and Helen Piegza of Franklin Lakes, N.J.; 11 grandchildren, Christopher Johnson, Christina Gallahan, Amy Krepp, Michael Rakieski, Kyle Johnson, Alyssa Johnson, Brandon Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Christian Johnson, Andrew Johnson and Grace Johnson; five great-grandchildren, Iona Johnson, Honora Johnson, Zoe Gallahan, Ava Krepp and Charlie Krepp; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Betty B. Comes and Emma Elaine Benson.Family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Emanuel Lutheran Church; at 11:30 a.m., funeral and committal services will be held with the Rev. Thomas Pierotti, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.Memorials if desired, may be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church, the Bradford Area Public Library or a .

