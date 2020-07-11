1/
Marion Larson
1924 - 2020
KANE - Marion Keyser Larson, 96, passed away Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born Jan. 8, 1924, in Maple Heights, Ohio, she was a daughter of Irvin and Flora Jeffords Keyser Sr. On July 20, 1963, in Frewsburg, N.Y., she married Russell O. Larson who preceded her in death in 1974.
Marion graduated from Hamlin Township High School in Hazel Hurst with the Class of 1942. She had worked at Holgate Toy Company, the Suzanne Shoppe and had owned and operated Marion's Record Shop in Kane.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kane and the Kane Senior Center. Also, she was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Smethport, the Order of the Amaranth and the White Shrine of Jerusalem in Grove City.
Marion enjoyed playing 500 (the card game), baking, cooking, knitting, sewing, doing word search puzzles and driving her car. She was also a volunteer for the American Red Cross for many years.
She loved her dogs, Mandy and Abby and her sister Kay's dog, Annie.
Surviving are a sister, Kay Keyser of Kane; several nieces and nephews; and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Art Keyser; six sisters, Nellie, Ethel, Alice, Betty, Margaret and Barbara; two nieces; two nephews; and one grandnephew.
Private services, with the Rev. Calvin J. Cook officiating, will be held at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. Burial will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 112 Greeves St., Kane, PA 16735 or to Paws Along the River Humane Society, 212 Elm. St., Warren, PA 16365.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.

Published in The Bradford Era from Jul. 11 to Jul. 18, 2020.
