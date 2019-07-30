Home

Marion Vercruysse Obituary
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. - Marion "Micki" Mix Vercruysse, 92, formerly of Eldred, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday (July 20, 2019) at the Palatine Nursing Home where she had resided since May of last year.
Micki was born Nov. 17, 1926, in Wellsville, a daughter of Eugene and Alvira Lanphere Mix and attended Alfred High School. She devoted herself to raising a family and providing a loving home while living in Pennsylvania, where she was an active member of the Eldred United Methodist Church and also served as a Sunday School teacher.
Micki also enjoyed hanging wallpaper, caring for her grandchildren and riding on the Harley with her husband, Nestor.
Survivors include her son Michael (Vanessa) of Goosecreek, S.C.; and her daughter, Kelly (Ken) Kio of Schoharie; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.
Micki was predeceased by her daughter Patricia Houben, four brothers, six sisters, her granddaughter, and her husband, Nestor in January of this year.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Eldred United Methodist Church with inurnment at the Bellrun Cemetery in Ceres, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Micki to the Eldred United Methodist Church, 24 Main St. Eldred, PA 16731. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Vercruysse family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Micki's family.
Published in The Bradford Era from July 30 to Aug. 5, 2019
