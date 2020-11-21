COUDERSPORT - Marion L. Walker, 95, of Coudersport and a longtime resident of Austin, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) in UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Coudersport, after a long illness.
Born on Wednesday, April 15, 1925, in Green Hollow, Liberty Township, she was a daughter of Warren and Lela VanSickles Green. On Dec. 31, 1945, in East Smethport, she married Wayne L. Walker, who passed away on Oct. 15, 2003.
Marion attended Port Allegany High School. She was employed for a very brief time at Emporium Specialties in Austin. Throughout her life, she was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She lovingly babysat and helped raise "half of all the kids in the neighborhood in Austin."
Marion was a member of the Austin United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and reading.
Surviving are two sons, Terry Walker of Richfield, Minn., and Wayne "Tink" (Pauline "Polly") Walker of Coudersport; a daughter, Brenda (Gerry) Weaver of Fairfax, Va.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Creg Green of Eldred; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was predeceased by a daughter, Judy A. Plant; a great-granddaughter, Mercy C. Walker; and a sister, Stella Owens.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions private funeral services will be held in Sweden Valley Faith United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Ogden officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Austin.
Marion's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
