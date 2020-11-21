1/1
Marion Walker
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COUDERSPORT - Marion L. Walker, 95, of Coudersport and a longtime resident of Austin, passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) in UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Coudersport, after a long illness.
Born on Wednesday, April 15, 1925, in Green Hollow, Liberty Township, she was a daughter of Warren and Lela VanSickles Green. On Dec. 31, 1945, in East Smethport, she married Wayne L. Walker, who passed away on Oct. 15, 2003.
Marion attended Port Allegany High School. She was employed for a very brief time at Emporium Specialties in Austin. Throughout her life, she was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She lovingly babysat and helped raise "half of all the kids in the neighborhood in Austin."
Marion was a member of the Austin United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and reading.
Surviving are two sons, Terry Walker of Richfield, Minn., and Wayne "Tink" (Pauline "Polly") Walker of Coudersport; a daughter, Brenda (Gerry) Weaver of Fairfax, Va.; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Creg Green of Eldred; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was predeceased by a daughter, Judy A. Plant; a great-granddaughter, Mercy C. Walker; and a sister, Stella Owens.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions private funeral services will be held in Sweden Valley Faith United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Ogden officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Austin.
Marion's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Marion, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved