TURTLEPOINT - Marjorie M. Cochran, 94, passed away on Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) at her residence.
Born on Jan. 24, 1925, in Coryville, she was a daughter of Archie and Pearl Swartz Austin. On Sept. 6, 1941, in Smethport, she married Lloyd R. "PeeWee" Cochran, who passed away on May 21, 1991. She had attended Smethport area schools and had resided in Turtlepoint since 1957.
For 23 years Marge and her husband had owned and operated the Cochran Service Station in Turtlepoint, she was later employed at Carlson's Store and later at the Robbins Nest Restaurant as a cook. She had attended the Episcopal Churches in Smethport and Port Allegany, she was a past member of bowling leagues in Smethport, Marg loved to sing, dance and yodel, she enjoyed canning, baking and hosting parties and camping.
Surviving are one son, Ted (Norman Black) Cochran of Smethport and two daughters, Kay O'Connor and Bonnie Russell of Turtlepoint; six granddaughters, Charity and Sunday, and Crystal, Tanya, Vanessa and Valerie; 14 great- and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Herbert, Kenneth, Lowell Sr. and Walter; and three sisters, Ethel, June and Naomi.
Friends may call on Friday at the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred from 4 until 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at noon at the First Church of God in Eldred with the Rev. James Kazimer officiating. Burial will be in the McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019