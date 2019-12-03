|
PORT ALLEGANY- Marjorie H. Conway, 87, formerly of Geneva, NY, and Port Allegany, passed away Sunday (Dec. 1, 2019) in the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born June 22, 1932, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Gilbert and Helen Pearson Amell.
Marjorie was a longtime resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1950.
She was employed with Sylvania Co. (now GTE) formerly of Emporium, before moving to Seneca Falls, NY, in 1965. She worked for the Village of Seneca Falls, for 14 years, retiring in 1979.
Surviving are a sister, Sallyann R. Foster of Port Allegany; a brother, Ronald G. Amell of Port Allegany; two nieces, Kimberly (Brett) Butterfield of Katy, TX, Kristi (Michael) Freeman of Port Allegany; two great-nieces, Pamela Amell of Howell, NJ, Tara (Matt) Nagel of Midland, TX; three great-nephews, Dane Butterfield of Humble, TX, Calvin (Jessica) Freeman of Orlando, FL, Gerad (Sarah Caplan) Freeman of Seattle, WA; four great-great nephews, Jaidan and Jordan Terry, Luke and Tyler Nagel; and a great-great niece, Zoe Butterfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a nephew, Ronald G. Amell, Jr.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made @www.switzerfunerralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019