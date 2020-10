Or Copy this URL to Share

ELDRED - Marjorie J. LaBella, 67, passed away on Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020) at Roswell Park in Buffalo, N.Y.

Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. A complete obituary will follow in Saturday's edition.

