|
|
KANE - Marjorie H. McCauslin, 84, of 130 Greeves Street, Kane, formerly of Mount Jewett and DuBois, died early Sunday morning, (Nov. 3, 2019) at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born Oct. 6, 1935 in Kane, she was the daughter of John and Mabel Anderson Holmberg. In 1975 in Mount Jewett, she married George McCauslin, who preceded her in death.
After graduating from Hazel Hurst High School, Marjorie attended and graduated from Bryant Stratton Business College in Buffalo,NY, then worked in Buffalo and then in New York City for Remington Rand. After returning to Pennsylvania, she was employed by several area insurance agencies.
Throughout her life, she was involved in the churches she attended, including the First Church of God in Kane, the Order of the Eastern Star, the Order of the Amaranth, and most recently, the Kane Senior Center.
Surviving are two brothers, Dr. Paul D. (Marion) Holmberg of White Bear Lake, Minn. and C. Milton (Susann) Holmberg of Downingtown, and several nieces and nephews, including Susan Jefferds and Nadine (Gene) Staiger, both of Mount Jewett and John (Jacque) Holmberg of Erie. Several great nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death, besides her husband and parents, by her brothers J. Alfred Holmberg and Ivar D. Holmberg.
A memorial service will be held at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, with the Rev. John W. Kakish, pastor of the First Church of God in Kane, officiating. Interment will be in Nebo Cemetery, Mount Jewett.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Senior Center, 100 Fraley St., Kane, PA 16735.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019