Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Born April 20, 1927 in Coudersport, she was a daughter of Robert D. and Florence F. Baker-Dunn Brown. On Jan. 6, 1945, in Farmers Valley, at the EUB Parsonage, she married Carol E. Strang, who preceded her in death on Aug. 10, 2009.

Mrs. Strang had attended Smethport High School and spent her life as a stay-at-home mother. She had resided in Slack Hollow with her husband Carol since 1957.

Marjorie was an avid bowler and had belonged to leagues in Smethport and Olean. She enjoyed hiking around her home in Slack Hollow as well as enjoying sewing and stitching her own clothes as well as those of her family. Her life's passion was researching her family's genealogy.

Surviving are one son, Robert (Janet) Strang of Moscow, Idaho; a daughter, Donna (Jack) Ratzel of Eldred; nine grandchildren, Andrew Madison, Dale (Gina) Madison, Donna (Steve) Gore, Karl (Missy) Madison, Miles Madison, Hannah Nelson, Cora Strang, John (Beth) Ratzel, Linette Jackson and Suzanne (Mike) Love; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Strang Madison on Jan. 23, 2005.

Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Ricky Price officiating. Burial will follow in Grimes Cemetery in Port Allegany.

Online condolences may be made at ELDRED - Marjorie E. Strang, 91, formerly of Slack Hollow, passed away on Monday (Feb. 18, 2019) at the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.Born April 20, 1927 in Coudersport, she was a daughter of Robert D. and Florence F. Baker-Dunn Brown. On Jan. 6, 1945, in Farmers Valley, at the EUB Parsonage, she married Carol E. Strang, who preceded her in death on Aug. 10, 2009.Mrs. Strang had attended Smethport High School and spent her life as a stay-at-home mother. She had resided in Slack Hollow with her husband Carol since 1957.Marjorie was an avid bowler and had belonged to leagues in Smethport and Olean. She enjoyed hiking around her home in Slack Hollow as well as enjoying sewing and stitching her own clothes as well as those of her family. Her life's passion was researching her family's genealogy.Surviving are one son, Robert (Janet) Strang of Moscow, Idaho; a daughter, Donna (Jack) Ratzel of Eldred; nine grandchildren, Andrew Madison, Dale (Gina) Madison, Donna (Steve) Gore, Karl (Missy) Madison, Miles Madison, Hannah Nelson, Cora Strang, John (Beth) Ratzel, Linette Jackson and Suzanne (Mike) Love; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judith Strang Madison on Jan. 23, 2005.Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Ricky Price officiating. Burial will follow in Grimes Cemetery in Port Allegany.Online condolences may be made at www.framefuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Frame Funeral Home

230 Main Street

Eldred , PA 16731

(814) 225-4782 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradford Era on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close