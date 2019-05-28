Mark McLean (1923 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark McLean.
Service Information
Barnett Funeral Home
207 East 4th Street
Emporium, PA
15834
(814)-486-0369
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnett Funeral Home
207 East 4th Street
Emporium, PA 15834
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
205 East Fourth Street
Emporium, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

EMPORIUM - Mark L. McLean, 95, of Emporium, PA died on Saturday evening, (May 25, 2019) following a brief illness.
Visitation will be held at the Barnett Funeral Home, Tuesday from 6-8 pm. Funeral Service at the First Presbyterian Church, 205 East Fourth Street, Emporium, on Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at 11 am.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of Barnett Funeral Home, Emporium.
Online Condolences may be placed at www.BarnettFuneralHome.net
Published in The Bradford Era on May 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations