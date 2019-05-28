EMPORIUM - Mark L. McLean, 95, of Emporium, PA died on Saturday evening, (May 25, 2019) following a brief illness.
Visitation will be held at the Barnett Funeral Home, Tuesday from 6-8 pm. Funeral Service at the First Presbyterian Church, 205 East Fourth Street, Emporium, on Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at 11 am.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of Barnett Funeral Home, Emporium.
Published in The Bradford Era on May 28, 2019