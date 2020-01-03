|
PORT ALLEGANY - Dr. Mark Allen Shaffer, 55, of Port Allegany, died Tuesday (Dec. 31, 2019) due to injuries sustained in a motor-vehicle accident.
He was born June 15, 1964, in Lebanon, Pa., a son of Lillian Mary Konczak Shaffer.
Dr. Shaffer was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Catholic High School, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and a 1988 graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
Dr. Shaffer owned and operated Mark A. Shaffer, D.C., Chiropractic office in Port Allegany.
He was an active outdoorsman and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sartwell, the Sons of the American Legion, Port Allegany, the Lycoming Hunting and Fishing Club, AOPA Pilots Association and the Moose Club # 460 of Port Allegany.
Surviving in addition to his mother are a son, Tyler Shaffer and one daughter Jordan Shaffer, both of Port Allegany; two brothers: Dr. Cary (Lisa) Shaffer of Nashua, N.H., and Dr. Robert (Linda) Shaffer of Tidioute; five sisters: Lynn (Craig) Brayer of Fairhope, Ala., Teresa (Timothy) Harz of New Boston, N.H., Dr. Mary Jo (Marc) Belleville of Hudson, N.H., Anna Lee Shaffer of Pleasant View, Tenn., and Dr. Katherine (Thomas) Heimel of Spring City, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 105 N. Main St , Port Allegany. Funeral services will be held privately.
Memorials may be made to Port Allegany Ambulance Service, Port Allegany Fire Department or the Canoe Place Fish and Gun Club. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020