ELDRED - Marlene L. Dugan, 87, of Prentisvale Road, passed away Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) in UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Born Sept. 30, 1932, she was a daughter of William A. and Lula Mae Grenell Fuller.
Marlene was a lifetime resident of the area and attended the First Church of God, Eldred. She was a former member of the Star Hose Auxiliary, Port Allegany, and Eldred Legion.
Surviving are a son, Richard W. Dugan of Roulette; four grandchildren, Matthew C. (Maggie) Dugan of Indiana, Pa., Joseph A. (Renee) Dugan Jr. of Barnesville, Ga., Tanner (James) Bosworth of Kyle, Texas, T.J. (Cheryl) Dugan of Hampton, Va.; seven great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Dugan of Coudersport; longtime companion, Ismael N. Brandi of Eldred; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joseph A. Dugan; a daughter-in-law, Jane Dugan; four brothers, Kenneth Main, Edward and William Fuller, and Robert Edison; and two sisters, Dorothy Hults and Coila Vicic.
Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2019) with the Rev. Joann Piatko, pastor of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Port Allegany, officiating. Burial will be in Grimes Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to the Eldred Ambulance.
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019