SHINGLEHOUSE - Marlin L. "Mo" Kellogg, 69, formerly of Taylor Brook, passed away on Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) at the Sweden Valley Manor in Coudersport following a lengthy illness.
Born on Aug. 13, 1950 in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Robert Earl and Marie Lou Wilson Kellogg. He was a 1969 graduate of Shinglehouse High School and later attended the Olean Business Institute and the Jamestown Community College and had also taken other correspondence courses.
Mo had proudly served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He had been employed by the Alstom Preheater in Wellsville, N.Y. as a welder and fabricator prior to his retirement due to poor health.
He was a member of the Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530, the American Welding Society, the Oswayo Valley Rod and Gun Club, and PA Cleanways. Mo loved being outdoors and especially trapping, hunting, fishing and gardening, but mostly his enjoyment was spending time with and teaching his grandchildren.
Surviving are one son, Vincent (Kendra) Kellogg of Portville, N.Y.; a daughter, Sadie (Brendon) Enty of Shinglehouse; five grandchildren, Liberty, Layken, Landon Enty and Kenyan and Sawyer Kellogg.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Bobbie Jolene Kellogg in 2009, a grandson, Wyatt Enty in 2002, and a sister Diane Frost in 2016.
A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family requests that memorials be made to the .
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019