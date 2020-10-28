1/
Marsha Hull
1959 - 2020
SMETHPORT - Marsha A. Hull, 60, of Smethport, passed away Tuesday (March 24, 2020) at her residence in Smethport.
She was born May 15, 1959, in Port Allegany, a daughter of the late Joseph Norman and Waverly B. Schlieff Hull.
Marsha was a 1977 graduate of Smethport Area High School. She had worked the family business with her mother and family at Hull's Restaurant and Hotel for many faithful years. She had most recently worked for Costa's Supermarket in Smethport.
Marsha enjoyed motorcycling and car shows.
She is survived by one brother, Joseph N. (Terri) Hull of Cyclone; one sister, Susan E. (Steve Dalton) of Smethport; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Karen Marie Hull in 1964.
Memorial services will be held privately with the family. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
