Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
1952 - 2019
Marsha Jerman Obituary
KANE - Marsha L. Jerman, 67, of 431 Bayard St., Kane, a resident of the Warren Manor for the past two years, died Thursday afternoon (Dec. 19, 2019) at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Born April 12, 1952, in Kane, she was the daughter of Donald and Joria Chandler McLaughlin. On Aug. 23, 1975, in Kanesholm, she married Steven M. Jerman, who died in 1999.
Marsha attended nursing school in Jamestown, N.Y., graduating in 1975. She was an LPN at the Kane Community Hospital for many years and also practiced as a private duty nurse.
Surviving are a daughter Mary (Scott) Dinger of Kane and a son Donald (Stephannie) Jerman of Great Valley, N.Y.; siblings Allen (Patty) McLaughlin of Kane, Sandy (Daniel) Cline of Windsor, Colo. and Jackie Boschert of Kane. Also surviving are her grandchildren Emilie, Mollie and Patric Dinger and Steven and Catherine Jerman, plus her good friends at the Warren Manor.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Rodney Boschert.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019
