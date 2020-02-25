|
Marsha Kay Lignian, 68, of Bradford, passed away on Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born on Oct. 29, 1951, in Bradford, she was the daughter of the late Reva Myers Swatsler Rosenberg and the late Ralph Swatsler. She was a 1969 graduate of Bradford High School.
Marsha worked for Boeing Corp. in Arizona and also worked for Zippo Manufacturing for 15 years.
Marsha is survived by two sons, Casey (Michele) Bucher of Bradford and Chad (Christine) Bucher of Richland; one sister, Judy (Norman) Fedor of Apex, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Cody, Chandler, Cade, Cameron, Justin, Tyler and Meghan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Harold Resenberg; one infant son, Stephen M. Paul; and one brother, Dennis R. Swatsler.
Friends are invited to a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Church of the Ascension with the Rev. Stacey Fussell, Rector, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the .
