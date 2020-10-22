Martha Anderson

Martha L. Anderson, 99, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 20, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
She was born on May 13, 1921, in Monskog, Sweden, a daughter of the late Arvid and Esther Asberg Anderson.
Martha lived for 87 years at 11 Belleview Avenue, Bradford, after immigrating from Sweden in 1923. She became a resident of Chapel Ridge in May, 2013.
Martha graduated from the Bradford High School in 1939 and studied fashion design at the Traphagan Fashion School in New York City before working for Bradford's Bell Telephone office from 1940-1976. While there, she traveled the world with her Bell colleagues. After her retirement, she cared for her mother, Esther and then her brother Axel until their deaths. She loved doing crossword puzzles and was an accomplished knitter. She and her mother spent many hours making children's sweaters for the local ELF Fund. They were once featured in a Wall Street Journal story for their efforts, and the ELF Fund honored her several years ago.
She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers club and the Triangle club.
Martha is survived by nieces, Karen Epstein of Bellevue, Wash., and Martha Melvoin of Los Angeles, Calif.; three nephews, Thomas, David and James Hartnett, all of St. Charles, Mo., and 18 grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded by one brother, Axel Anderson and one sister, Margaret Hartnett.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette, with Pastor Kevin Groff of the Bradford Mennonite Church officiating.
Due to current travel restrictions the family is planning on having a memorial service in Bradford in the Spring. The service date will be announced at a later time.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830.
