Martha T. Keefe, of 91 Mechanic St., Bradford, passed away Sunday (March 1, 2020) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born in Bradford, she was the only child born to the late Walter and Vera Beatty Keefe.
She was a graduate of Bradford High School.
Martha was employed at Zippo Manufacturing for 46 years, starting out in the mailroom and finally in the sales department, retiring in 1992. She enjoyed attending Zippo events as a retiree, catching up with coworkers and friends.
Martha remained active after retirement by taking walks around town, staying in touch with friends, maintaining the family home and attending many of the downtown Bradford activities with some of her favorites being parades and the Italian Festival.
Martha was a member of St. Bernard Church, she was an avid bowler, and member of the Eagles Club. She was a loyal fan of the Buffalo Bills, New York Mets, and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Martha was a strong and independent person who will be missed by those who could count on her being true to who she was.
Surviving are several cousins living out of the area.
At Martha's request there will be no visitation. Committal services will be private at St. Bernard Mausoleum.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials contributions, if desired, may be made to Futures Rehabilitation Center, 1 Futures Way, Bradford PA 16701; or a .
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020