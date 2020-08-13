Martha Ohlson

KANE - Martha L. Ohlson, 92, of Mount Jewett, passed away Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at UPMC-Kane.
Born June 20, 1928, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth Cromer Glover.
Martha, a woman of deep faith and devotion, attended and was actively involved until her final days at both the Kushequa Union Church and the Mt. Jewett Assembly of God. Throughout her long life, she was a member and Sunday school teacher at the Mt. Jewett United Methodist Church. She had been a teacher in the Johnsonburg School District, retiring in 1986.
Surviving are a son, Gary Ohlson of Meadville; a twin brother, Arthur Glover of Merrimack, NH; a sister Mercedes Johnson of Olean, NY and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Mount Jewett Assembly of God or Kushequa Union Church.
Arrangements are being handled by the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at cummingsfh.com.