Martha Rizzo

Martha L. Rizzo, 90, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, formerly of 10 Canal St., Lewis Run, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born Aug. 19, 1930 in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Frederick and Cynthia Lundgren Harris. She was a graduate of Bradford High School.
On Sept. 6, 1952, in St. Bernard Church, before the Rev. Martin Grady, she married Louis Rizzo, who preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2014.
Prior to her marriage, she was employed at the Johnson's Bakery and Olsen's Department Store in Bradford. She began her postal career as a part-time clerk and in 1975 became Post Master of the Lewis Run Post Office until she retired in 1992.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church and Catholic Women's Club, in Lewis Run, an auxiliary member of the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post #108, the VFW Post #212, and past president of the National Association of Retired Federal Workers Chapter 1782.
Martha enjoyed crocheting, traveling, watching Penn State football, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and was a season ticket holder for many years of the St. Bonaventure basketball program.
Surviving are three daughters, Cathy M. (Mark) Garrett of Lewis Run, Louise Comes of Lewis Run, and Mary M. (Joseph) Wedge of Bradford; one son, Al (Donna) L. Rizzo, of Mount Lebanon; six grandchildren, Jennifer Garrett, Matt Comes, Nicole Reid, Marc Rizzo, Eric Rizzo and Allison Rizzo; four great-grandchildren, Vera Reid, Camille Reid, Sonny Reid, and Max Comes; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Louis Rizzo, one sister Mary Norton and two brothers Paul Harris and James Harris.
Friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Lewis Run from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow, with the Rev. Jim Gutting, senior associate, as celebrant. Committal services and mausoleum entombment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, the SPCA, or the Bradford Ecumenical Home Activity Fund.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
