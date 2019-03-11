Martha Lounsberry Shick, 68, passed away Sunday (March 3, 2019).
|
Martha graduated from Bradford High School and worked at Zippo.
Surviving are one son, Jason in Texas; one brother, Keith (Sue) Lounsberry of Bradford; two sisters, Deena Astore in Florida and Cindy (Joe) Franklin in New Jersey; stepson, William; stepsisters, Margaret, Sue and Laura; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Waddell and Hobart Lounsberry; and her husband, Jack Shick.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the or the SPCA.
Published in The Bradford Era on Mar. 11, 2019