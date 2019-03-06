Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Taylor. View Sign



She was born on Jan. 11, 1950, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Myron and Edith Taylor.

She is survived by five brothers, Myron (Patty), Millard (Kelley), Matthew, Mooris, Martin (Karen); two sisters, Mary (Rick) and Michelle (Mike) Cedar; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by one brother, Mark; and one nephew, Robert Cedar.

At the family's request there will be no visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.

Online condolences can be expressed at

Martha L. Taylor, 69, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.She was born on Jan. 11, 1950, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Myron and Edith Taylor.She is survived by five brothers, Myron (Patty), Millard (Kelley), Matthew, Mooris, Martin (Karen); two sisters, Mary (Rick) and Michelle (Mike) Cedar; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by one brother, Mark; and one nephew, Robert Cedar.At the family's request there will be no visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com. Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Bradford Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close