Martha L. Taylor, 69, of Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
She was born on Jan. 11, 1950, in Bradford, a daughter of the late Myron and Edith Taylor.
She is survived by five brothers, Myron (Patty), Millard (Kelley), Matthew, Mooris, Martin (Karen); two sisters, Mary (Rick) and Michelle (Mike) Cedar; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by one brother, Mark; and one nephew, Robert Cedar.
At the family's request there will be no visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
75 Kennedy Street
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-7149
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2019