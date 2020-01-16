|
Marvin R. Race, 85, of 16 Edgewood Road, passed away on Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) at the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born on Dec. 6, 1934, in West Mifflin, he was a son of the late Robert and Margaret Wehrer Race. He attended Homestead area schools.
Marvin started working at an early age in which he also enlisted into the United States Marine Corps serving from 1953 to 1956. While he was in the Marines, on July 28, 1955 in Cumberland Md., he married Barbara Ann Bogesdorfer Race, who preceded him in death on July 10, 2005.
Marvin moved to the Bradford area in 1962 and started his automotive career working for West Buick Cadillac and GMC Truck. Marvin was able to purchase the dealership, becoming sole owner of Race Buick Cadillac Inc. from 1979-2005. He also owned and operated Race's Honda from 1982-2009.
Marvin was active with the church for most of his life, formerly a member of The First Church of the Nazarene and most recently he attended The First Wesleyan Church.
He is survived by three sons, Robert (Rhonda) Race, Edward (Jill) Race, Randy (Beth) Race, all of Bradford; grandchildren Nathaniel (Katelyne) Siffrinn, Megan Race, Mackenzie Race, Heather Race, Brandi Eliason, Jessica Race, Samantha McAlpine, Chandra Race, Ryan Race, Whitney (David) Thomas; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margaret Yeagle of Bradford; a sister Sharon Howe in Florida, and a brother Duke Race of West Mifflin, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara, and sister Marlene Lukacs.
Keeping with Marvin's wishes, there will be no public services at this time. The family will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020