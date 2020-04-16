|
PORT ALLEGANY - Marvin W. Smith, 81, formerly of Port Allegany, peacefully joined his Heavenly Father from his home in Antioch, Tenn., on Monday (April 13, 2020) surrounded by his family.
He was born in Eldred on June 22, 1938 to Walter and Ethel Smith. On July 9, 1960, in Port Allegany, he married Joan E. Gillen, who survives. They were married 59 years.
Marvin was a longtime resident of the area and attended Otto-Eldred High School. Marvin and Joan resided in the area until 2004, moving to Antioch, Tenn.
He was a member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Port Allegany, F. & A.M. Northern Star Lodge 555, Duke Center, and Coudersport Consistory.
He worked at Woods Drilling, Alcas Cutlery, Pittsburgh Corning, and retired from Pierce Glass Co. in 1995. Over the years, he also worked as a carpenter remodeling many area homes and businesses.
He built a custom hunting camp in Eldred where he and his family enjoyed many weekends, deer seasons, and summer trips.
Marvin was an avid outdoorsman and spent his life hunting and fishing in the woods around his childhood home in Eldred. He made yearly hunting trips to Colorado, one trip to hunt caribou in Quebec, and multiple fishing trips to Alaska.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Joan of Antioch, are a daughter, Laurie A. (Randy) Yates of Franklin, Tenn.; a son, Michael J. (Donna) Smith of Austin, Texas; 7 grandchildren: Ryan (Lisa) Crowley, Erin (William) Duncan, Maggie Yates, Eddie (Maria) Yates, Colter, Calvin and Claire Young; 4 great-grandchildren: John and Annabelle Duncan, Reid and Clara Yates; three brothers, George A. (Bonnie), Calvin A. (Lillian), and Orin K. (Marilyn) Smith, all of Eldred; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the social circumstances with the pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, with Rev. James Campbell, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made in Marvin's honor to Eldred Conservation Club, c/o Howard VanScotter, P.O. Box 31, Eldred, PA 16731, or Accent Care Hospice Foundation, c/o Dean Schwartz 17855 N. Dallas Pkwy., Ste. 200, Dallas, TX 75287.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020