WHEELER, W.Va. - Mary Ann Bennett Higley, 73, of Wheeling, passed away Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at Good Shepherd Nursing Home.
She was born Feb. 19, 1946, in Bradford, Pa., the daughter of the late Francis and Margaret Susi Bennett. She grew up in Lewis Run, Pa. Mary Ann was a Catholic by faith. Following graduation from Bradford Central Christian High School in 1964, she attended North Community College and obtained a degree in Nursing. Mary Ann worked for 30 years as a Registered Nurse. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan. Her life was defined by hard work, persistence and an unfailing sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one cousin, Nancy Magnetti; and one aunt, Lucy Atkinson.
Mary Ann is survived by her five children, Judy McCausland of Wheeling, Angela Higley of Mount Pleasant, Ohio, Michelle Higley of Wheeling, Christina Higley of Wheeling and Joseph Higley of St. Clairsville, Ohio; one brother, Joseph (Adele) Bennett of West Lafayette, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two nieces; and several cousins.
Family and friends were received Monday and will be received again today from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Altmeyer Funeral Homes, Elm Grove Chapel, 154 Kruger St., with Father Paul Cabrita officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a cancer research center of the donor's choosing or to Good Shepherd Nursing Home, 159 Edgington Lane, Wheeling, WV 26003; or in C/O www.tmcfunding.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019