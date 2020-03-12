|
Mary Ann Tanty, 93, of 74 Harding Ave., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 2, 1926, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Joseph John and Mary Platko Mecanko.
She was a 1943 graduate of St. Bernard School.
On July 12, 1947, in St. Bernard Church, she married Philip J. Tanty, who preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2010.
Mary Ann had worked as a secretary for the Department of Navy in Washington, D.C., in 1944. She returned to Bradford and worked as a secretary for the personnel manager at Bovaird & Seyfang. In 1980, she was employed as the business instructor at Bradford Central Christian High School.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Bernard Church, and the Widow's Club. In 1946 she ran for Miss Bradford. She enjoyed decorating cakes for family and friends. Her home was the main gathering place for the whole neighborhood.
Mary Ann loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved having people over and cooking for those that stopped by her home.
Surviving are five daughters, Mary Kay (Daniel) Cucuzza of Chesapeake, Va., Phyllis (Robert) Longnecker of Bradford, Barbara (Loren) Clark of Bradford, Margaret (Michael) Ryan of Manhattan, Kan., and Lisa (Christopher) Keller of Acworth, Ga.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Michael (Ann) Mecanko of Seabrook, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Joseph Mecanko; two sisters, Margaret Niergarth and Rose Marie Roney; one niece, Judith Adams; and one nephew, Arthur Niergarth Jr.
Friends will be received on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave, where a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant. Committal services and burial will be in St. Bernard Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the , , Multiple Sclerosis Association, or a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020