Mary Ann Wengert
1943 - 2020
PORT ALLEGANY- Mary Ann H. Wengert, 77, of Upper Grimes Rd. passed away Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) in UPMC Cole, Coudersport, PA.
Born Jan. 24, 1943, in Fleetwood, she was a daughter of Elias M. and Helen Moyer Noll. On June 21, 1958, she married John I. Wengert, who died Dec. 28, 1999.
She was a longtime resident of the area coming from Boyertown.
Mary Ann was employed with Boyertown Auto Body Works, for several years and most recently with Charles Cole Mem. Hospital in housekeeping, before her retirement.
She was a former member of Smethport Piece Makers (Quilters).
Surviving are two sons, Scott A. (Brenda) Wengert of Kutztown, PA, Jeffrey H. (Dawn) Wengert of Fleetwood; a daughter, Annette E. (Tom) Ackley of Coudersport; nine grandchildren, several great-grand-children; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, David, Elias, and Lester Noll; and a sister, Shirley Grim.
Friends are invited to a graveside service at 10 a.m. Wednesday in McKean Memorial Park, Lewis Run with Rev. Bruce Moses, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.

Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
McKean Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
