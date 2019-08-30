|
CYCLONE - Mary Anne Littlefield Burton, 83, from Cyclone, died on Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019) at her home.
Mary, the youngest of 7, was born on Feb. 13, 1936 in her home in Cyclone, to the late Milton and Augusta Elizabeth Littlefield. She was a miracle baby, as she was born premature. Her first bed was a cigar box, as she weighed under 1.5 pounds.
She attended Cyclone Elementary and then went on to graduate from Bradford High School.
She worked in her parents store in Cyclone, then at Bradford Transit, Minard Run Oil, Quirk Insurance office in San Antonio, Texas and babysat in Clarion and Randolph. She was a stay-at-home mom who also worked for 42 years as the postmaster of the Cyclone Post office from July 31, 1970 until she retired on July 31, 2012. She loved her job and enjoyed visiting with the customers.
Mary was filled with compassion for others. Mary and Ralph had not only their own children, but also foster children. She loved to knit, she gave out knitted wash rags to everyone and she was known for her homemade cinnamon rolls at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She is also known across the country as making the best cereal party mix, her secret a little Tabasco.
She had two sayings, "We will be smarter tomorrow" and "This too shall pass." We will all miss her.
She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her two sons, George E. Burton and Eric (Kathy) E. Burton; her daughter Anita (John) B. Campbell; her sister Twila Beyeler; her grandchildren Kyle Burton, Noah Burton, Seth Burton, Jonah Burton, Selah Burton, Jill Campbell and Ian (Kim) Campbell; plus several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Augusta Elizabeth Littlefield, two brothers that died at birth, sisters Gertrude Littlefield, Millicent Littlefield and Betty Littlefield Egli, her foster son, Ray Petillo and by her beloved husband of 59 years, Ralph E. Burton.
Visitation will be held at The Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, on Tuesday from 10 until 11 a.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at the church at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Max Simms officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McKean County Special Olympics, PO Box 101, Bradford, PA 16701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019