PORT ALLEGANY - Mary Louise Boller Causer, formerly of Turtlepoint, went to her Lord on Saturday (July 18, 2020) at the Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
She was born May 10, 1929, in Port Allegany, a daughter of Charles F. and Nellie Archey Boller. On Aug. 16, 1975, she married Phillip C. Causer.
Mary was a lifelong resident of the area and was a 1948 graduate of Port Allegany High School. She was a 1952 graduate of Mansfield State Teachers College. She taught grade school for several years. She also worked at A.V.X Corporation in Olean, N.Y.
She was a member Trinity United Methodist Church of Port Allegany and sang in the choir.
She is survived by seven stepchildren: Thomas (Michele) Causer of Smethport, Ann (Ken) Slotta of Turtlepoint, David (Cathy), Peter (Janet), Chris (Leasa), Jody (Chris) Causer, all of Turtlepoint, and Rebecca (Dean) Boorum of Port Allegany; 21 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two nieces: Marcia Minnes of Glen Mills and Patricia Leahy of Williamsport; three nephews: Paul Boller of St. Petersburg, Fla., Charles Leahy of Grass Point, Mich., and Thomas Leahy in Colorado; one sister-in-law: JoAnn Boller of Greenville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Boller Jr., one sister, Jane Slingerland, and two nephews, Steve and Richard Leahy.
Visitation and funeral services will be held privately with the family. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery, Sartwell.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Sena Kean Activities Department, 17083 Rt. 6, Smethport, PA 16749 or the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.