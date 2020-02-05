Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cioffi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cioffi


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Cioffi Obituary
SMETHPORT - Mary Elizabeth Cioffi, 90, of Smethport, passed away on Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020) in the Lakeview Senior Living Center, Smethport.
She was born Jan. 16, 1930, a daughter of Thomas and Mary Frigo Pais. On Oct. 22, 1955, in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Smethport, she married James A. Cioffi, who died Sept. 28, 2002.
Mrs. Cioffi was employed at Backus Co. in Smethport and later retired from Airco Speer Electronics in Bradford after 20 years.
Mary was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church of Smethport, the Port Allegany Grange and bowled in the Tuesday Tea League at the Gateway Lanes, Smethport.
She is survived by nieces, Lori Gleason, Lisa McMurray, Tina Petruzzi, Nancy Hagg and Laurie Durford; nephews, Thomas Gleason and Tracy Gleason; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Lena Petruzzi, Viola Norman, Sylvia Cappelletti and Marian Gleason.
In fulfilling Mary's wishes, all services will be held privately with the family. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Elizabeth Building Fund, 307 Franklin St., Smethport, PA 16749. Online condolences may be left at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -