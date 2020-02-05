|
SMETHPORT - Mary Elizabeth Cioffi, 90, of Smethport, passed away on Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020) in the Lakeview Senior Living Center, Smethport.
She was born Jan. 16, 1930, a daughter of Thomas and Mary Frigo Pais. On Oct. 22, 1955, in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Smethport, she married James A. Cioffi, who died Sept. 28, 2002.
Mrs. Cioffi was employed at Backus Co. in Smethport and later retired from Airco Speer Electronics in Bradford after 20 years.
Mary was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church of Smethport, the Port Allegany Grange and bowled in the Tuesday Tea League at the Gateway Lanes, Smethport.
She is survived by nieces, Lori Gleason, Lisa McMurray, Tina Petruzzi, Nancy Hagg and Laurie Durford; nephews, Thomas Gleason and Tracy Gleason; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Lena Petruzzi, Viola Norman, Sylvia Cappelletti and Marian Gleason.
In fulfilling Mary's wishes, all services will be held privately with the family. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Elizabeth Building Fund, 307 Franklin St., Smethport, PA 16749. Online condolences may be left at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020