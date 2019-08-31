|
Mary J. Cuthbertson, 97, of Bradford, passed away on Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) at the Bradford Manor.
Born on Aug. 1, 1922, in Ludlow, she was a daughter of Ukrainian immigrants, John and Eva Molodij Juban.
She was a 1941 graduate of the former Ludlow High School, where she earned the title of salutatorian.
On June 10, 1950 in the St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, Sheffield, she married Robert G. Cuthbertson. They enjoyed 67 beautiful years of marriage until Robert preceded her in death on July 18, 2017.
She had been a devoted member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church since they moved to Bradford in 1959. She lived her life with a strong sense of faith which she passed on to her family. When she was younger she liked going on trips with her husband, whether it was a cruise or one of their several cross-country trips. She also enjoyed bowling, collecting coins, especially those minted in the birth years of her grandchildren, the occasional trip to the casino or dancing in her younger years. Lastly she enjoyed being surrounded by and spending time with her loving family.
Before she was married she worked at the former New Process, Warren, the former Shirt Factory and the Holgate Toy Factory, Kane. While working at Holgate she worked with Norman Rockwell's brother, Jarvis Rockwell. After getting married, she lived her life as a devoted homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas Cuthbertson of Manchester, Conn., and Daniel (Charlotte) Cuthbertson of Bradford; two daughters, Carol Ann (James) Vinca of Lewis Run and Patricia (Mike Hammond) of Ischua, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Michael (Olivia) Mascho of Bradford, Melissa Mascho of Norfolk, Va., Craig Cuthbertson of Bradford, Danielle Mang of Plum and Carly Cuthbertson of Bradford; one great-grandson, Michael Mascho Jr.; one brother, John Juban of Ludlow; two sisters, Anna Juban of Ludlow and Irene (Robert) Goldthwaite of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by one sister, Catherine Juban and two brothers, Nicholas Jubon and George Juban.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the St. Bernard Catholic Church with the Rev. James Gutting, senior associate, as celebrant.
Burial and committal services will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the St. Bernard Catholic Church, P.O. Box 2394, Bradford, PA 16701 or the National Processing Center, , P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011.
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019