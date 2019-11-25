|
KANE - Mary L. Graybill Feidler, 87, formerly of Blissville and Frewsburg, N.Y., died Saturday afternoon (Nov. 23, 2019) at the Lutheran Home at Kane, where she recently resided.
Born Dec. 8, 1931, in Kane, she was the daughter of Francis and Edith Carlson Rietter. On Aug. 3, 1956, in Cumberland, she married Harold LeRoy Graybill, who died Feb. 9, 2001. In 2009 in Ludlow, she married Ronald Feidler, who survives.
Mary started working at the Kane Manor while in high school and, in her early 20s, at Hamlin Bank from 1963 to 1977. She and her husband "Lee" owned and ran Graybill's Twist Freeze in Blissville, and later, Graybill's Marine there until she retired in 2007.
She was a member of Moriah Lutheran Church in Ludlow and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Frewsburg, the Order of the Eastern Star, where she had been Worthy Matron, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of Kane, are a son, Kurt (Maura) Graybill of Kane; sisters, Betty Straneva of Kane and Ruth LoBue of Evans City; brothers, George Rietter of Kane and Karl Rietter of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; plus grandchildren, Austin Graybill and Laura Lorenzo, and great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Marco, Ethan and Evelyn.
She was preceded in death, besides her first husband and parents, by siblings Bill and David Rietter and Helen Lynde.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc., where a service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. Interment will follow in Gibbs Hill Cemetery following cremation.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Alstrom Angels, 5121 69th St., Lubbock, Texas 79424; or to the ., 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16505.
