Mary Harrington

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. - Mary K. "Snookie" Harrington of South Main Street, died Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2020) at the Olean General Hospital.
Born Sept. 4, 1937, in Ebensburg, Pa., she was the daughter of Warren F. and Avanell S. Burkett Riddle. On Aug. 11, 1956, in Limestone, she married Richard Harrington, who survives.
Mrs. Harrington was a graduate of Bradford High School and worked for 26 years at Franklinville Central School as both a teacher's aide and secretary. She was a founding member of the Dirty Dozen Club in Franklinville and was a former board member of the Franklinville Conservation Club.
Surviving besides her husband, of Franklinville, are two sons, Michael (Donna) Harrington of Great Valley, and Thomas (Katie) Harrington of Arcade; a daughter, Barbara (David) Schaefer of Lancaster, N.Y.; 9 grandchildren, Madalyn and Molly Harrington, Justin, Garan, and Lindsay Harrington, Julie D'Arienzo, Matthew Schaefer, Hayden and Leah Harrington; 6 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Carol) Riddle of White, Ga.; a sister, Sally (Brad) Mangel of Bradford, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Patrick (Lorie) Harrington in 2018, and 2 brothers, Ronald Riddle and Joseph Riddle.
A memorial service will be held at a time and date to be announced. Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Department Ambulance Fund, 75 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737. Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com