MARIENVILLE - Mary M. "Shelley" Harris, age 68, of Marienville, died unexpectedly on Wednesday evening (March 13, 2019) at her residence.

She was born in Bradford, Pa., on June 19, 1950, daughter of the late James V. Harris and Rita C. Conley Harris.

Shelley graduated from Bradford Central Christian School and was a lifelong learner, continually taking courses to better herself personally and professionally. She was a well-known Realtor and broker for Smathers Real Estate in Forest and Clarion counties and was also a notary public. Shelley was a very spiritual person and enjoyed walking for pleasure and traveling. She was a movie buff, enjoyed working with computers, and was a friend of Bill W.

Shelley is survived by her son, Jedediah James "JJ" (Syndi) Turton of Warren; her grandson, Andre Turton; two brothers, Edward (Cheryl) Harris and Timothy J. Harris, all of Bradford; three sisters, Kathleen H. Roberts, Rosemary H. (John) Osborne and Sheila A. (Max) Goodman, all of Bradford; several nieces and nephews; and her companion, Nick DeSantis of Indiana, Pa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry W. Turton on April 7, 2007; her second husband, John W. Skehan on April 26, 2014; and her brother, Michael F. Harris.

Friends are welcome to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. March 30 at Marienville United Methodist Church, 201 N. Forest St., Marienville, with Pastor Dan Richter officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Paws Therapy Dogs, Inc., 256 Little Creek Road, Spring Grove, PA 17362; or to Stop Soldier Suicide, 5400 Etta Burke Court, Suite 202, Raleigh, NC 27606. Messages of sympathy may be left at

