Mary E. Hess, 85, of Port Allegany, passed away on Wednesday (April 24, 2019) in Penn Highlands Elk, St. Marys.
She was born on Dec. 30, 1933, in Betula, a daughter of the late John Irving and Julia Halbe Rider.
She was a 1953 graduate of the Smethport Area High School.
On Nov. 25, 1957, in Bradford, she married Glenn L. Hess who preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2017.
She was a member of the Lafayette Evangelical Christian Church. Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren, fishing, travelling, watching animals, going to parades and having coffee with her friends.
She was a CNA for 30 years at various local nursing homes until her retirement.
She is survived by one son, Roger (Donna) Hess of Waxahachie, Texas; one daughter, Linda Sturtevant of Port Allegany and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by one sister, Julia Himes, one son-in-law, John Sturtevant and one daughter-in-law, Vicki Hess.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service at 1 p.m. on Monday at McKean Memorial Park with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Lafayette Evangelical Church with the Rev. Robert Baldwin officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2019