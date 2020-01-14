Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Holmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Holmes Obituary
Mary A. Holmes, 94, of Bradford, passed away on Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) at her residence with her family by her side.
Born on April 13, 1925, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Simone and Immacolata Barbara Romanelli. She was a graduate of Bradford High School.
On March 3, 1943, in Bradford, she married Harold "Bud" Holmes, who preceded her in death on May 20, 2012.
She worked for Bradford Motor Works during World War II and was an engraver for Zippo for several years.
Mary was a member of the St. Bernard Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Betty (Joe Songer) Holmes of Bradford; a son, David (Sandy Gattuso) W. Holmes of Brockport, N.Y.; a sister, Rose LoFaro of Syracuse, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud, one son, James G. Holmes, who passed in 1968; and brothers Ralph, James, and Patsy Romanelli.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to be announced at a later date. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -