Mary A. Holmes, 94, of Bradford, passed away on Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020) at her residence with her family by her side.
Born on April 13, 1925, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Simone and Immacolata Barbara Romanelli. She was a graduate of Bradford High School.
On March 3, 1943, in Bradford, she married Harold "Bud" Holmes, who preceded her in death on May 20, 2012.
She worked for Bradford Motor Works during World War II and was an engraver for Zippo for several years.
Mary was a member of the St. Bernard Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Betty (Joe Songer) Holmes of Bradford; a son, David (Sandy Gattuso) W. Holmes of Brockport, N.Y.; a sister, Rose LoFaro of Syracuse, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud, one son, James G. Holmes, who passed in 1968; and brothers Ralph, James, and Patsy Romanelli.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to be announced at a later date. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020