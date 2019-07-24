PORT ALLEGANY - Mary Jane "MJ" Roys Rickard, 69, of Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Sunday (July 21, 2019) at her home in Port Allegany.

She was born June 21, 1950, in Port Allegany, a daughter of Max A. and Kathryn J.Caden Roys Jr. On May 8, 1993, in Coudersport, she married Marlin Rickard, who died Jan. 14, 1994.

MJ was a 1950 graduate of Port Allegany High School and attended OBI in Olean, N.Y. MJ was a phlebotomist and receptionist, employed by Charles Cole Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church and the VFW Post 6391 Woman's Auxiliary.

MJ was a devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend to all who knew her. She had a hearty laugh and warm, comforting smile for anyone who needed it. MJ fiercely loved her family and friends and was generous with her famous, warm hugs. In her younger years, she went on cross-country motorcycle adventures with her husband and friends riding her own Harley Low Rider. Her tamer hobbies included gardening, sewing/quilting, and cookie decorating. MJ embraced anyone who needed her with her whole heart. She had a wide circle of devoted friends and family and passes on a legacy of love, laughter, acceptance and joy.

She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer A. (Todd Steinberg) VanGorder of Port Allegany; one son, Jason W. (Lynn) VanGorder of Boalsburg; two grandchildren, Quinton A. and Maryn VanGorder; one brother, Robert C. (Suzanne) Roys of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her infant daughter.

Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 2 at Veterans Memorial Home, Port Allegany. A Celebration of Life will be follow the visitation at 6 p.m. with the Rev James Kazimer, pastor of the First Church of God of Eldred, officiating.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany. Published in The Bradford Era from July 24 to July 31, 2019