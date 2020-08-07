Mary Jo Saunders, 92, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, formerly of Jackson Avenue, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born in Altus, Okla., on May 5, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Ed and Mary Robertson Long. She was a 1946 graduate of Altus High School and attended her hometown college now known as Western Oklahoma State College, where she played basketball, modeled, taught Sunday School and worked for a short time as a legal secretary.
On May 10, 1947, in Altus, she married Raymond Saunders, who survives. Together as a young couple they traveled all over the world as Ray began his career. They lived in the Netherlands where she helped raise funds for Children's Ship HOPE, and secured funding for scholarships for foreign students to attend universities in the United States. They went on to live in New York City; London, England; The Hague, Holland; Brussels, Belgium; and finally settled into Bradford. She raised her family and supported her husband.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Bradford Literary Club, Rotary Ann's Club, Pennhills Club where she played bridge in the Tuesday and Thursday Clubs and was the Pennhills Women's Golf Champion in 1974. She twice served as president of the Bradford Hospital Auxiliary and served on the board of directors at Bradford Hospital, while her husband served as chairman of the board.
In retirement they wintered for 20 years at Heathrow Country Club in Florida where she golfed and played bridge.
Surviving in addition to her husband Ray of 73 years are three children, Bob (Duane) Saunders of Bradford, Sue Eyers Saunders of Winter Park, Fla., and Bart (Lisa) Saunders of Orlando, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Ryan (KC) Saunders, Blake Saunders, Cherelyn "Ce Ce" (Kent) Williams, Clark Eyers, Alexis Saunders, Haley Saunders, and Sidney Saunders; five great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Williams, Cate Williams, Tilman Williams, Petra Saunders, and Naomi Saunders; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Ruben Long, and two sisters, Laveta Vinyard and Audean Vinyard.
Services are private and at the convenience of family at Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. with the Rev. Rob Klouw, co-pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, officiating. Entombment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Bradford Hospital Foundation, or Ashley Booth Griffin CARE for Children Center.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
