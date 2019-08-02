|
|
SMETHPORT - Mary Carolina Cooper Johnson, 94, of Smethport, died Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019) in the Lakeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Smethport.
She was born Jan. 22, 1925 in East Smethport, a daughter of William S. and Lillie Okerlund Cooper.
Ms. Johnson was a graduate of Smethport High School and worked as an E.M.T. and was a supervisor at Jaguar Company of Smethport.
She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Johnson of Smethport, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Joel Johnson and Lawrence "Larry" Johnson, three brothers and one sister.
There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held privately. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
