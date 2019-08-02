Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
2 Bank Street
Smethport, PA 16749
(814) 887-5565
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Johnson Obituary
SMETHPORT - Mary Carolina Cooper Johnson, 94, of Smethport, died Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019) in the Lakeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Smethport.
She was born Jan. 22, 1925 in East Smethport, a daughter of William S. and Lillie Okerlund Cooper.
Ms. Johnson was a graduate of Smethport High School and worked as an E.M.T. and was a supervisor at Jaguar Company of Smethport.
She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Johnson of Smethport, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Joel Johnson and Lawrence "Larry" Johnson, three brothers and one sister.
There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held privately. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now