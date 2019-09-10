Home

Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2797
For more information about
Mary Kepner
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne, Church
Wilcox, PA
1955 - 2019
Mary Kepner Obituary
JOHNSONBURG - Mary M. Bodistow Kepner, 64, of 326 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, died Friday night (Sept. 6, 2019) at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh after a short illness.
She was born Feb. 10, 1955, in St. Marys, a daughter of Anthony and Mary Euken Bodistow. She married Gary Kepner, and he predeceased her in August 2017. She resided in Sayre since 1973 and was formerly of Wilcox.
She is survived by one son and one daughter, Michael (Christina) Proctor of Canonsburg and Sara (Lars) Johannesen of Alexandria, Va.; two grandchildren; one brother, Carl Bodistow of Wilcox; and her stepmother, Beula Kestler of St. Marys.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St. Johnsonburg. A Mass of Christian burial for Mary M. Bodistow Kepner will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Anne, Church, Wilcox, with the Rev. David Wilson, pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Rasselas.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Wilcox Fire Dep't., 84 Lawrence St., Wilcox, PA 15870.
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019
